Who won the Heisman Trophy in 2021? Last year’s winner ahead of 2022 ceremony.

The Heisman voters have spoken, and the four finalists for the 2022 season are Ohio State QB CJ Stroud, USC QB Caleb Williams, TCU QB Max Duggan, and Georgia QB Stetson Bennett, as announced on Monday, Dec. 5. They will travel to New York for the Heisman ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner did not get invited back to New York. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won the award as a sophomore and returned to Tuscaloosa to complete his third year of eligibility. In preseason talks as a possible repeat nominee, Young did not end up in the top four in 2022.

However, Young is still projected as one of the top picks of the 2023 NFL Draft. He passed for 3,007 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2022, compared to 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns in 2021. Had he won again this year, he would have been just the second two-time Heisman Trophy winner in the history of the award.

Archie Griffin is the only man to win the award twice, which he did in 1974 and 1975.