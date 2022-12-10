Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo fight time, live stream, more for exhibition bout

Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao returns to the ring facing off against DK Yoo in an exhibition match this Saturday, December 10 at Korea International Exhibition Center in Seoul, South Korea.

How to watch Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo

The preliminary card is set to get underway at 10 p.m. ET. Ring walks for Pacquiao and Yoo are estimated for 1:00 a.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard. The full card is set to air on Fite TV PPV for the price of $29.99.

Once you purchase access to the Pacquiao vs. Yoo pay-per-view event, you’ll be able to watch the fight either on the Fite TV website or using the Fite TV apps available for various platforms like iOS, Google Play and Roku.

Fighter history

Scheduled for six rounds, this will be Pacquiao’s first fight appearance since falling to Yordenis Uga a year ago and retiring. The 43 year-old holds an impressive 63-8-2 career record and is widely regarded as one of the best fighters in boxing history. His clash with Floyd Mayweather was memorable and Pac-Man has etched his legacy into boxing’s Mount Rushmore of great fighters.

The legendary former welterweight champion will fight at middleweight and share the ring with Yoo, who is a Korean mixed martial arts specialist also known for his content on YouTube. Yoo runs a channel with videos all promoting self-defense techniques for viewers, and he will try his luck this weekend against Pacquiao.

Full card for Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo