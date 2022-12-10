Breaking down Caleb Williams’ path to the Heisman ceremony

USC quarterback Caleb Williams enters Saturday’s selection ceremony as the favorite to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy, an award presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football. He wasn’t always the frontrunner for the award, though. Let’s take a look at his path on the DraftKings Sportsbook odds board.

Williams entered the 2022 season with his odds set at +700 to win the Heisman. He saw them drop slightly each week that USC kept winning, although you’ll see them rise again shortly after that close 17-14 Trojans win over Oregon State in September.

From there, the Trojans’ first loss to Utah saw Williams shoot back up the board to +1400, despite an impressive five-touchdown performance from the quarterback. They also shot up to +1200 after he threw a pick in a too-close game against Colorado, despite another five-touchdown performance, which shows just how finnicky the Heisman odds can be.

However, it was smooth sailing after that as his odds coasted down. A win over UCLA put the sophomore at +260, and his odds continued to shrink in the week preceding his Heisman-reel game over Thanksgiving weekend against Notre Dame, at which point he was the clear favorite at -1000 to win, even following a second loss to Utah in the Pac-12 conference championship.

Williams ended the season with 4,075 passing yards and 37 passing TDs, throwing just four interceptions. He also rushed for 372 yards and found the end zone 10 times on the ground, though that yardage isn’t reflective of all the extra ground he covered in his notorious scrambling.

The Heisman ceremony will take place in New York at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday night.