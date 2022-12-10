Full undercard for Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo middleweight exhibition fight

Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao returns to the ring facing off against DK Yoo in an exhibition match this Saturday, December 10 at Korea International Exhibition Center in Seoul, South Korea. The preliminary card is set to get underway at 10 p.m. ET. Ring walks for Pacquiao and Yoo are estimated for 1:00 a.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard.

The full card is set to air on Fite TV PPV for the price of $29.99. Once you purchase access to the Pacquiao vs. Yoo pay-per-view event, you’ll be able to watch the fight either on the Fite TV website or using the Fite TV apps available for various platforms like iOS, Google Play and Roku.

Scheduled for six rounds, this will be Pacquiao’s first fight appearance since falling to Yordenis Uga a year ago and retiring. The legendary former eight-division champion will fight at middleweight and share the ring with Yoo, who is a Korean martial artist also known for his content on YouTube. At 43 years old, Pac-Man is more known for his efforts in the political world as of late, but he’ll rekindle some of his boxing skills in this sure to be entertaining exhibition.

Full Card for Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo