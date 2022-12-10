Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao returns to the ring facing off against DK Yoo in an exhibition match this Saturday, December 10 at Korea International Exhibition Center in Seoul, South Korea. The preliminary card is set to get underway at 10 p.m. ET. Ring walks for Pacquiao and Yoo are estimated for 1:00 a.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard.

Scheduled for six rounds, this will be Pacquiao’s first fight appearance since falling to Yordenis Uga a year ago and retiring. The 43 year-old holds an impressive 63-8-2 career record and is widely regarded as one of the best fighters in boxing history.

DK Yoo is a Korean mixed martial arts specialist also known for his content on YouTube. Yoo runs a channel with videos all promoting self-defense techniques for viewers, he will try his luck this weekend against Pacquiao.

Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo round-by-round results

