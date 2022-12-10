How to watch the Heisman Trophy ceremony

The Heisman Trophy ceremony will take place in New York City on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 8:00 p.m ET. The finalists were announced Monday, and there will be four quarterbacks making the trip: TCU’s Max Duggan, USC’s Caleb Williams, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, back for his second year as a nominee.

The ceremony will be available to watch on ESPN at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday evening and to stream via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable login subscription. The actual trophy presentation may take place closer to 9:00 p.m. ET, though that’s difficult to predict ahead of time.

The Heisman Trophy has been presented to college football’s most outstanding player every year since 1935. The award has become extremely quarterback-centric in the 21st century, with 18 of 22 Heisman’s since 2000 going to QBs.