The Match VII format: Which holes, what order, how many holes for Tiger & Rory vs. JT & Spieth

The Match VII will see Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy pair up to take on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in a friendly matchup between some of the best golfers in the world. This special treat for fans of the sport will only last 12 holes at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, as the event tees off at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Pelican Golf Club has become a mainstay on the LPGA. Its wide fairways and rolling greens have drawn some comparisons to Augusta National. Redesigned in 2017, course architect Beau Welling said at the time of its renovation that he wanted to create a true “Golden Age” feel on the course.

Order of holes

The Match will be played on the following 12 holes: 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 14, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18. Keep an eye on the 12th hole, a par-3 that forces golfers to push over a pond to get to the green. Three LPGA players made a hole-in-one on 12 in a single tournament last year.

Yardage of holes to be played

1st: Par 4, 328 yards

2nd: Par 4, 484 yards

3rd: Par 3, 198 yards

8th: Par 4, 425 yards

9th: Par 3, 158 yards

10th: Par 4, 512 yards

14th: Par 5, 529 yards

12th: Par 3, 178 yards

15th: Par 3, 221 yards

16th: Par 4, 425 yards

17th: Par 4, 378 yards

18th: Par 4, 481 yards

Format

The Match will be played in Best Ball format, which means that all four players will tee off and play their balls all the way through on each hole. At the end of each hole, the lowest score between two team members will count as their score for that hole. If McIlroy birdies and Woods makes par, for example, they would take Rory’s birdie as their score.

Each hole counts as one point, so the team with the lowest score on each hole wins that hole. If the two teams’ lowest scores are the same, each team gets half a point.