How to watch The Match VII via live online stream with Tiger & Rory vs. JT & Spieth

The Match VII tees off at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10 as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy take on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in a best ball match play format over 12 holes. The event will take place at Pelican Golf Club in Belleaire, Florida, and will raise funds for Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

As four of the biggest names in golf take the stage for this exhibition match, there’s something larger brewing beneath the surface. These four golfers have been some of the most outspoken advocates of the PGA TOUR as LIV Golf has begun to siphon PGA golfers with the promise of big paydays.

The Match VII will be available to stream on Watch TNT and the TNT App.

