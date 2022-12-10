How much will Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth make for The Match VII?

The Match VII tees off at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy take on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. This 12-hole match play exhibition event began back in 2018, and has featured current and former NBA players, NFL stars, and, of course, golfers in its past iterations.

None of the four participants will make any money directly from the event proceedings (as for sponsorships and PIP winnings, I’m sure there’s a case to be made that they’re never not making money). However The Match VII is a charity event, and the proceeds are set to go to Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

The Match’s creator, Bryan Zuriff, told TMZ Sports that they had already raised over $2 million for hurricane relief ahead of the event itself. The Match has raised over $33 million for charity in its history.

Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm, hit the United States in September 2022, causing widespread destruction along the Florida coast.

Can’t wait to play in Capital One’s: The Match with @McIlroyRory against @JustinThomas34 and @JordanSpieth to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. See you boys under the lights on December 10th. pic.twitter.com/IdaVY6HGV8 — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) November 7, 2022

Woods’ return to televised golf is much anticipated, as he hasn’t played publicly since the summer’s Open Championship. The Match will be available to watch on TNT.