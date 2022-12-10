Weather forecast for The Match VII with Tiger & Rory vs. JT & Spieth

The Match VII will feature Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as they pair up to face Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth on Saturday, Dec. 10. The charity exhibition moves to the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida as fans of the sport eagerly await the Tiger’s return to the course in this all-golfer version of the made-for-tv golf event.

The 12-hole event will tee off at 6:00 p.m. ET. Below is a look at the weather report for The Match VII on Saturday, December 10. It should be a clear night as the four PGA TOUR advocates play under the lights on the west coast of Florida.

The group taking the course on Saturday has won 24 major championships between them. Thomas and Spieth enter as the favorites to win this friendly tournament, with their odds set at -125 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saturday, December 10

Hi 68°, Low 66°: Clear, 3% chance of rain, 6 MPH winds