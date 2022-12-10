What time does The Match VII start, what TV channel for Tiger & Rory vs. JT & Spieth

The Match VII will tee off at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10 from Pelican Golf Club in Belleaire, Florida. A hopefully-healed Tiger Woods will pair up with Rory McIlroy to face Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth over 12 holes under the lights.

The four golfers have been some of the most outspoken advocates for the PGA TOUR this past year as others have defected to the LIV Golf Tour. With 24 major wins between them (15 of which belong to Tiger, of course), this will be an exciting one to watch.

The Match VII will be available to watch on TNT and to stream on Watch TNT and the TNT App. This will mark Woods’ first return to televised golf since the Open Championship this summer.

When and how to watch The Match VII

Date: Saturday, December 10

Start time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App