Picks, predictions for Alabama vs. Houston on Saturday, December 10

The No. 1 Houston Cougars (9-0) face their toughest challenge yet on Saturday as they take on the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1). The game is set for 3:00 p.m. ET. and could give us a look at what the 2023 Final Four might bring.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Alabama vs. Houston odds

Spread: Houston -7.5

Over/Under: 138

Moneyline: Houston -380, Alabama +310

Alabama is a rising force in the sport and has notched wins over Michigan State and North Carolina already this season, with a single loss to UConn. The Cougars are sitting at their first No. 1 ranking since 1983, but they’ve only faced one Power 5 program so far this year. This Tide team will be a challenge.

The Alabama defense has been the team’s biggest strength this season, as they’ve held opponents to 36% from the field and grabbing an average of 50 rebounds per game. The Tide are led offensively by freshman Brandon Miller’s 19.5 points per game.

But Miller will have to take on the arguably even tougher Houston defense, which has held opponents to just 30% from the field and 48 points per game. The Cougars should also be able to take advantage of Alabama’s turnover-heavy offense. Guard Marcus Sasser leads the team in scoring, averaging 16.9 points per game.

The Pick: Under 138 (-110)

We’re looking at two incredible defenses facing off against each other in this matchup who have done a remarkable job at limiting their opponents’ scoring abilities all season. The under for Houston this year is 7-2, and the Cougars are 18-6 on the under in their last 24 home games.