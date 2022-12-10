Picks, predictions for Arizona vs. Indiana on Saturday, December 10

The No. 10 Arizona Wildcats (7-1) will take on the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers (8-1) in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET. in an early taste of what the 2023 Elite Eight might look like.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Arizona vs. Indiana odds

Spread: Arizona -1.5

Over/Under: 158.5

Moneyline: Arizona -125, Indiana +105

The Wildcats have the third-highest scoring offense in the country right now with over 90 points per game, but have struggled on the defensive side of the ball, relying on an outscoring strategy rather than a stifling one and shooting a nation-high 55% from the field. Four Arizona players are averaging in the double-digits, led by Azuolas Tubelis with 20.1 points per game.

The Hoosiers have been much stronger defensively, limiting opponents to 66 points per game, and are third in the nation in shooting percentage from the field. Senior Trayce Jackson-Davis leads their offense with 17.5 points per game.

The Pick: Arizona -1.5

Arizona will again lean on their strategy of shooting better and scoring more than their opponent — it might not look the prettiest, but it has worked for them so far. The over is also a solid bet for this game, but when it comes down to it, the Wildcats should be able to come out on top with a superior offense.