When is the Army-Navy game this year?

One of the best rivalries in all of sports returns this weekend as the Army Black Knights will meet the Navy Midshipmen in the 123rd edition of the annual Army-Navy Game. The game will take place on Saturday, December 10 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

From the cadets and midshipmen taking the field before the game to the losing team singing the winner’s alma mater afterwards, the pageantry and traditions surrounding this game has made it a staple on the college football calendar for generations. With Air Force beating both teams this year to take the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, only pride and bragging rights will be on the line between these two friendly combatants.

Army (5-6) has had an up-and-down season and and is trying to end it on a positive note with a victory against its arch-rival in Philadelphia. Tyhier Tyler was effective as Army’s triple-option quarterback this season, rushing for 601 yards on five yards per carry and 12 touchdowns on the year. The Black Knights are trying to avoid their second straight loss to Navy and third loss in four years for the rivalry.

Navy (4-7, 4-4 AAC) was inconsistent throughout the season and is also looking to end the season with a huge win over its arch-rival. The Midshipmen could not get over the hump against teams with a talent advantage most of the team, with losses coming against the likes of Houston, Cincinnati, and Notre Dame. It did, however, secure a 17-14 upset victory over No. 20 UCF a few weeks ago, a game where it held possession for just under 40 minutes of game time. Simmering beneath the surface of this matchup are questions over if longtime head coach Ken Niumatalolo will be let go with a loss on Saturday.

Game TV Info

Game date: Saturday, December 10

Game time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Odds to win from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Navy -2.5 (-125)

Total: 32.5