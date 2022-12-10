Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, December 10

The NBA has a busy Saturday night slate with eight games on the slate. The action will get started with Spurs-Heat at 5 p.m. ET and will wrap up with Timberwolves-Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET.

Ahead of tonight’s action, let’s take a look at a few of our favorite player props with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Shai-Gilgeous Alexander over 29.5 points vs. Cavaliers (-105)

Gilgeous-Alexander has been a scoring machine, averaging 31.1 points per game this season. Even when shooting just 27.7% from the field against the Grizzlies on Wednesday, he still managed to put up 26 points in the loss. Expect a bounce-back effort by his standards against the Cavs tonight and that’s why I’m taking the over on his point total in this one.

Paul George over 5.5 rebounds vs. Wizards (+110)

This is a wager over whether or not George will get to his season average of six rebounds per game this evening. He’s brought down 15 boards in his last two games combined and is starting to get into a groove after returning from a hamstring injury. Take the over on the glass for PG13 tonight.

Klay Thompson under 3.5 3-pointers vs. Celtics (+105)

All eyes will be on the NBA Finals rematch between the Celtics and Warriors this evening and one person to pay attention to is Thompson. The “Splash Brother” has been lighting it up from downtown this week, burying 12 threes over his last two games. However, he’ll be facing a Celtics team that has held opponents to just 31.4% shooting from three for the past three games and 35% for the season. I’ll take the under on Thompson’s triples tonight.