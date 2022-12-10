NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, December 10

The NBA will see a busy night of action with eight games on the Saturday night slate. That gives us plenty of choices for DFS value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Malcolm Brogdon, Boston Celtics, $4,800

Brogdon has been a great piece for both the Celtics and fantasy users alike this year and is the highest priced value option heading into tonight’s slate. He’s been averaging 26.2 fantasy points per game and has earned DFS managers at least 30 in three of his last five outings.

He should play a huge role tonight as the C’s take on the Warriors in an NBA Finals rematch, so lock him into your lineup if you get the chance.

Deni Avdija, Washington Wizards, $4,700

Avdija has had himself a week within the Wizards’ lineup and has become a solid value play in DFS. He has played roughly 40 minuted in back-to-back games this week and took advantage by delivering 30+ fantasy point performances in both matchups.

Keep riding the hot hand and place him in your lineup as the Wizards host the Clippers tonight.

Caris LeVert, Cleveland Cavaliers, $4,400

LeVert delivered one of his best performances of the season in last night’s loss to the Kings. He put up 22 points, six rebounds, and six assists in 37 minutes of action, earning DFS users 38.5 fantasy points. If he gets over 30 minutes against the Thunder tonight, he’ll carry his end of the bargain and will be a must-add value play for fantasy managers tonight.