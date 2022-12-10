How to watch Army-Navy via live online stream

One of the most treasured rivalries in college football will be renewed this weekend with the Army Black Knights taking on the Navy Midshipmen in the annual Army-Navy Game. The 123rd edition of this matchup will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on CBS.

Army (5-6) has had an up-and-down season and and is trying to end it on a positive note with a victory against its arch-rival in Philadelphia. Tyhier Tyler was effective as Army’s triple-option quarterback this season, rushing for 601 yards on five yards per carry and 12 touchdowns on the year. The Black Knights are trying to avoid their second straight loss to Navy and third loss in four years for the rivalry.

Navy (4-7, 4-4 AAC) was inconsistent throughout the season and is also looking to end the season with a huge win over its arch-rival. The Midshipmen could not get over the hump against teams with a talent advantage most of the team, with losses coming against the likes of Houston, Cincinnati, and Notre Dame. It did, however, secure a 17-14 upset victory over No. 20 UCF a few weeks ago, a game where it held possession for just under 40 minutes of game time.

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Navy enters the game as a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is currently installed at 32.5 for all of you #AcademyUnders watchers out there.