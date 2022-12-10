Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Bulls on Saturday

The Dallas Mavericks will hope to bounce back from a last-second loss to the Bucks Friday when they play the Chicago Bulls Saturday. The Bulls are looking to keep their winning ways going after defeating the Wizards Wednesday.

The Bulls are 2-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 224.

Mavericks vs. Bulls, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -2

Chicago is coming off a couple days of rest, while the Mavericks are reeling from a late loss Friday. It’s always tough to come back from something like that the next day and play a game, and the Bulls are hoping to right the ship ahead of trade conversations heating up. Take Chicago to win and cover here.

Over/Under: Under 224

The Mavericks are an excellent group defensively but there might be some slippage on the second night of a back-to-back set. The Bulls haven’t been great offensively though, so the under is still the play Saturday evening.