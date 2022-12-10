Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Warriors on Saturday

We’ve got a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals Saturday as the Boston Celtics head to the Bay Area to take on the Golden State Warriors. The Celtics will still be without big man Robert Williams, while the Warriors expect to have Stephen Curry and Draymond Green back for this contest after they missed Wednesday’s game.

The Celtics are 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 237.

Celtics vs. Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors +2.5

Curry and Green are coming back, and Golden State have had a few days off to prepare for this matchup. The Warriors tend to make statements in primetime games against great teams and even though the Celtics are playing like the best team in the league, Golden State is ready for this one. Take the Warriors to cover at home, likely by winning outright.

Over/Under: Over 237

Most of the games in last year’s NBA Finals went well under this number but this year is different. The Celtics are on fire offensively behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, while the Warriors have also gotten their scoring groove on in the last handful of games. Even though this is a huge number, take the over Saturday night.