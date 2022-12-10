Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers on Saturday

It’s a Northwest division showdown Saturday evening as the Minnesota Timberwolves meet the Portland Trail Blazers in the Rose City. The Timberwolves are coming off a win Friday over the Jazz, while the Blazers saw their two-game winning streak snapped in their Thursday loss to the Nuggets.

The Blazers are 5.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 230.5.

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves +5.5

Even though Minnesota is coming off a game Friday, backing the Timberwolves here makes more sense. They’re due to have a better showing from Anthony Edwards tonight, and Rudy Gobert has snapped out of his funk. The Blazers haven’t been able to find their groove at home, which is an odd trend for them. The Timberwolves should carry some momentum from Friday’s win into this game, and that’ll help them keep things close to ultimately cover this line.

Over/Under: Over 230.5

The Timberwolves rank eight in scoring this season, while Portland’s defense has slipped off a bit from the first month. The Blazers are scoring more over their last five games and Minnesota’s offense has gotten even better during the same stretch, making the over the stronger play for this game.