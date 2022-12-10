Who will France play in semifinals of World Cup bracket?

The semifinal bracket for the 2022 World Cup is officially set. France beat England in the final quarterfinal match to secure the fourth and final semifinal slot. Les Bleus won 2-1 after Harry Kane missed a penalty attempt in the 84th minute.

France will advance to the semifinals where they will face Morocco, who beat Portugal in the other Saturday quarterfinal. Their semifinal match is scheduled for Wednesday, December 14 at Al Bayt Stadium. It will kick off at 2 p.m. ET and air on FOX.

Les Bleus are the defending World Cup champions and are making their seventh trip to the semifinals. They lost in the semis in their first three trips, and have won their last three visits. They won the tournament in 1998, lost the final to Italy in penalty kicks in 2006, and beat Croatia in 2018.

This will be the eight time France and Morocco have faced off in international competition. France leads the series 5-2-0, but this will be their first World Cup match. The last time they met was in a 2007 international friendly, which played to a 2-2 draw.