What channel is the Heisman Trophy Ceremony on and what time is it

The most prestigious award in college football will be awarded on Saturday, December 10 with the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony taking place from the Jazz at Lincoln Center Appel Room in New York City. The festivities will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on ESPN.

One player will be forever enshrined into college football history and will join an elite fraternity of Heisman Trophy winners that spans back nearly a century. The finalists for this year’s award are USC’s Caleb Williams, TCU’s Max Duggan, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett IV, all of whom are quarterbacks. The winner will actually receive to trophies, one for themselves and the other for their respective school to put on display.

Heisman Trophy Ceremony TV Info

Date: Saturday, December 10th

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Odds are off the board on DraftKings Sportsbook, but Williams is considered to be the overwhelming favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.