How to watch 2022 Heisman Trophy Ceremony via live online stream

The Heisman Memorial Trophy gets presented annually to the most outstanding college football player in the nation on Saturday, with the ceremony taking place from the Jazz at Lincoln Center Appel Room in New York City. The ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on ESPN.

The finalists for this year’s award are USC’s Caleb Williams, TCU’s Max Duggan, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett IV, all of whom are quarterbacks. The winner will actually receive to trophies, one for themselves and the other for their respective school to put on display.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the ceremony, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Odds are off the board on DraftKings Sportsbook, but Williams is considered to be the overwhelming favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. Here’s a look at the final Heisman odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for each of the nominees before the market was closed.

C.J. Stroud: +3000

Caleb Williams: -2500

Stetson Bennett IV: +10000

Max Duggan: +2000