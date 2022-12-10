How the public bet for 2022 Heisman Trophy Winner

The 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony will take place at tonight at 8 p.m. ET and one special player will etch his name in history by taking home the most prestigious award in college football. Caleb Williams, Max Duggan, C.J. Stroud, and Stetson Bennett IV are the finalists for this year’s event and one of them will be hoisting the trophy in New York City by the end of the night.

Heisman odds have been taken off the board on DraftKings Sportsbook and you will no longer be able to place bets on the winner. We’ll take a look at how the public was betting on the award throughout the year before the odds were closed.

2022 Heisman Trophy Betting Splits, Winner

Most of the money and total number of bets by the public were on C.J. Stroud to win the Heisman Trophy. The Ohio State quarterback entered the season as the preseason frontrunner to win the award and maintained his spot for most of the year. However, a flat performance against Michigan to close the regular season dropped him out of the frontrunner position and closed with +3000 odds.

Meanwhile, USC’s Caleb Williams closed as an overwhelming -2500 favorite to win the award and and just over 10% of the money was on him to win. Williams remained a Heisman contender throughout the season and his strong performances against UCLA and Notre Dame combined with Stroud fading vaulted him to the top. Even the loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game didn’t affect his chances and in fact, him gutting through a hamstring injury may have helped him.

There were some Stetson Bennett IV truthers out there as 7% of the money was on the Georgia quarterback to win. His numbers this season did not match his numbers from the Bulldogs’ national championship run last year and his inclusion as a Heisman finalist can be described as more of a tip of the cap, career achievement invite. Meanwhile, the fourth finalist Max Duggan is curiously nowhere to be found on the list. That may reflect the public not entirely believing in TCU as a serious College Football Playoff contender throughout the regular season.

An unfortunate ACL tear kneecapped Hendon Hooker’s Heisman campaign as 14% of the money and 11% of the total bets were placed on him to hoist the award. Hooker’s odds skyrocketed following Tennessee’s upset of Alabama in October and he briefly overtook Stroud as the frontrunner for a few weeks. A late knee injury also prevented Michigan running back Blake Corum from becoming a finalist and 4% of the public’s money and total bets were being placed on him to win.