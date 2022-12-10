Kadarius Toney injury: What status means for Week 14 fantasy football

Kadarius Toney will not play this week when the Kansas City Chiefs hit the road for an AFC West matchup against the Denver Broncos. The wide receiver was officially listed as questionable on this week’s injury report, but it was reported Saturday morning that he would sit this week.

Toney’s been dealing with a hamstring injury this season, missing the last two games entirely after leaving early in Week 11. He was a limited participant in all three team practices this week, and head coach Andy Reid said that there was a chance for Toney to suit up this Sunday.

The Chiefs and Broncos kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football implications

Since being acquired at the trade deadline, Toney’s played in three games for Kansas City, including the one he was forced to leave early. He did manage to make a splash in Week 10, catching four passes for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Beyond tight end Travis Kelce, it’s a guessing game as to which pass catcher could be the second option for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Last week it was a JuJu Smith-Schuster. At any rate, Toney’s not really played enough with the Chiefs to have a significant impact on how the targets will be distributed without him.