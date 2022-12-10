 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morocco, Portugal announce starting XIs in quarterfinal match at 2022 World Cup

Here’s a look at the starting lineups for Morocco vs. Portugal.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Portugal Training Session - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal looks on during the Portugal Training Session at Al Shahaniya SC Training Site on December 09, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Morocco and Portugal enter Saturday’s quarterfinal at the 2022 World Cup hoping to secure a semifinal berth. Morocco come into this game off a win in the penalty shootout over Spain, while Portugal blasted Switzerland 6-1 behind a hat trick from Goncalo Ramos. Ramos is back in the starting lineup Saturday for Portugal. Here’s a look at the full lineups.

Cristiano Ronaldo is once again coming off the bench for Portugal, which makes sense given how well Ramos played. The European side largely remain unchanged from that quarterfinal win, although Ruben Neves has come into the side.

Morocco feature the same lineup from the quarterfinal, with Bono, Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech being the pivotal players. The Atlas Lions are looking to become the first African nation to reach the semifinal round in World Cup history.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Portugal are -330 to advance from this match. Morocco are +260.

