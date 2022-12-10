 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

England, France announce starting XIs in quarterfinal match at 2022 World Cup

Here’s a look at the starting lineups for England vs. France.

By Chinmay Vaidya
England v France: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Kylian Mbappe of France arrives at the stadium prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.
Photo by Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

We’ve reached the final quarterfinal of the 2022 World Cup with England taking on France for the last semifinal spot. Here’s a look at the starting lineups for both sides in this colossal clash of European heavyweights.

England remain unchanged, with Jordan Henderson remaining in the lineup. Marcus Rashford should see some action off the bench eventually but he won’t start. Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham continue to get the starting nod for Gareth Southgate.

France are also unchanged, with Kylian Mbappe headlining the attacking trio of him, Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud. Jules Kounde has taken over the second wingback position.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, France are very slight favorites to win in regular time at +165. England are +195 and a draw comes in at +210. France are -125 to advance from this game, and England are +100. We’ll see how it all plays out in this last quarterfinal of the round.

More From DraftKings Nation