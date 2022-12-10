Pick on the spread for Xavier-Cincinnati on December 10

The crosstown shootout rivalry of the Cincinnati Bearcats and Xavier Musketeers gets renewed on Saturday with the Bearcats looking to slow down one of the nation’s highest octane offenses.

Xavier Musketeers (-2.5, 151.5) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

Xavier ranks 17th in the country in points scored on a per possession basis with low post duo Jack Nunge and Zach Freemantle combining for 28.2 point and 14.5 rebounds on 42.9% 3-point shooting.

The forward combo faces a Cincinnati lineup that has just one player averaging more than 4.4 rebounds per game and is 243rd in steals forced on a per possession basis.

The Cincinnati defense has also had issues, ranking 146th in points allowed on a per possession basis and will look to cool down a Xavier offense that is making 43% of their 3-point shots, which ranks second among Division I teams.

Though Cincinnati all-time leads this rivalry 51-38, Xavier has been the better team of late winning each of the last three games in the series.

The only team that has held Xavier below 78 points this season is Duke and with Cincinnati entering Saturday having allowed over 70 points in three of their last five games, Xavier will win their fourth straight game in the series.

The Play: Xavier -2.5

