Live updates from Morocco vs. Portugal quarterfinal match at 2022 World Cup

One more spot in the 2022 World Cup semifinal round is up for grabs when Morocco and Portugal square off Saturday morning in the quarterfinal round. Morocco come into this match off a thrilling win over Spain in the penalty shootout, while Portugal cruised to a 6-1 result over Switzerland behind a hat trick from Goncalo Ramos.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Portugal are listed at -145 on the moneyline in regular time. Morocco come in at +475, while a draw is +270. Portugal are heavy favorites to advance at -330, while Morocco check in at +260.

Here we’ll be tracking the latest from Morocco vs. Portugal.

Morocco vs. Portugal live updates

50th minute - Costa almost made another massive mistake in front of goal, but fortunately the ball did not come off cleanly when a Morocco forward flashed in front of goal and attempted to put the deflection home. Costa has been a bit off his game so far and it’s showing. It also looks like Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to come on for Portugal shortly.

Ronaldo is warming up for Portugal pic.twitter.com/7nYzxiBdfG — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 10, 2022

Halftime - Each team had one more good attack before the halftime whistle. It’s Morocco who hold a 1-0 lead at the break despite entering this contest after a much tougher round of 16 game. Portugal have dominated possession but Morocco have more shots and more importantly, have one in the back of the net. We’ll see if Ronaldo starts the second half for Portugal, as the European side now need to come from behind against a team that has defended well in this tournament.

Bruno Fernandes was this close to leveling the score for Portugal pic.twitter.com/eQx1Z7vMoh — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 10, 2022

42nd minute - GOAL FOR MOROCCO! Diogo Costa makes a big mistake judging the cross in from Morocco and Youssef En-Nesyri takes advantage. The underdogs lead 1-0.

MOROCCO TAKES THE LEAD VS PORTUGAL pic.twitter.com/X9qbiJeCBP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 10, 2022

35th minute - Amallah has put a few shots up for Morocco in the last two minutes, but only the second one actually forced a save from Diogo Costa. Morocco are moving the ball well along the flanks and haven’t been able to put together the final move on crosses but the speed of the Atlas Lions on the wing is troubling Portugal.

31st minute - Joao Felix gets a great opportunity from just outside the box but his shot gets deflected on the way to the goal. Both teams have found their footing in this game after some dull moments early and we’re starting to get more creative moves in the final third from both teams.

Portugal nearly had one here



João Félix's shot takes a deflection and just misses pic.twitter.com/R7VsKW5E1X — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 10, 2022

23rd minute - Things had the potential to get chippy with Bruno Fernandes charging in for a 50-50 header and nailing Bono instead as the Morocco goalkeeper collected the cross. Both players appeared to understand the play and it looked like Fernandes apologized to Bono. No incident, but there was some potential and after what happened yesterday in Netherlands-Argentina, nothing is out of the question at the World Cup.

21st minute - Morocco have gone on the front foot now, getting much more room in Portugal’s back third. Ziyech has been the instrumental player down the right flank, as his speed and dribbling savvy have caused problems for Portugal.

13th minute - Morocco are getting a ton of pressure here from Portugal’s attacking group, especially on set pieces. The European side are managing to connect well inside the box, but Morocco have managed to avoid any real danger so far. It seems like only a matter of time before Portugal break through, although Spain were unable to do so for 120 minutes so maybe Morocco can hold on again.

11th minute - Portugal have decided they’re going to put heavy pressure on Morocco in the back third when the Atlas Lions knock the ball around. That can have some dangerous consequences if Morocco break the press, as they did a moment earlier. Morocco have some speed on counter attacks with Ziyech and Hakimi, which can trouble Portugal’s back line especially if the numbers have shifted to one side of the pitch. This is something to keep an eye on as the match goes on.

5th minute - Portugal force Bono to make a save off a set piece, with Joao Felix getting a head on the cross and putting the Morocco goalkeeper to the test. The header was right at Bono and he made no mistake but Portugal are showing good signs of intent early.

Pregame - Cristiano Ronaldo will be left on the bench once again to start this match, with Ramos getting the start up top. This Portugal side will be hoping he can continue his production, but Ronaldo should see the pitch at some point in this crucial match. Morocco will be hoping to contain Ramos early to avoid having to chase this game.