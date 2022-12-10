Teófimo López vs. Sandor Martin: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

Teófimo López is back in action for the second time this year as he continues building his case the junior welterweight division. He’ll defend WBC International title on Satuday night when he faces Sandor Martin at Madison Square Garden. The full event airs on ESPN and ESPN+ with the main card starting at 9 p.m. and the main event starting in the 11 p.m. hour.

López moved up to the junior welterweight division after losing his lightweight titles to George Kambosos, Jr. in a split decision loss in 2021. He returned this past August in his junior welterweight debut to face Pedro Campa for the WBC-NABF and WBO International titles. He won via seventh round TKO to improve to 17-1.

Martin has spent the bulk of his career in the junior welterweight division. Most recently the 40-2 fighter won a unanimous decision over José Félix, Jr. in April to claim the vacant WBA International title.

López comes into the bout as a fairly sizable favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -700 while Martin is a +450 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 8.5 with the over priced at -310 and the under priced at +235. The favored fight outcome is a López decision at -125, followed by a López stoppage at +160. A Martin decision is +600 and a Martin stoppage is +1800.

Teófimo López vs. Sandor Martin round-by-round results

