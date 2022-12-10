What is the best performance ever by an African nation in the World Cup?

Morocco is in a battle with Portugal at the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals and is looking to make history. If the Atlas Lions can defeat Portugal, they would become the first nationa from Africa to advance past the quarterfinals at a World Cup.

Three times previously, an African nation has reached the quarterfinals before being eliminated. Cameroon did it in 1990 before England eliminated them in extra time. Senegal followed in 2002 before Turkey beat them in extra time. Ghana reached the 2010 quarterfinals before losing to Uruguay on penalty kicks.

Morocco reached the knockout stage with an upset run though Group F. Belgium and Croatia were the favorites to advance, with Morocco behind them but ahead of Canada in the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. However, after securing a tie against Croatia, Morocco stunned Belgium and then beat Canada to win the group. They then shocked Spain in the Round of 16, winning on penalty kicks after shutting out the Spanish squad throughout.