Morocco take lead vs. Portugal in quarterfinal on Youssef En-Nesyri’s goal [VIDEO]

Portugal were hoping to keep their goal-scoring ways going against Morocco in the quarterfinal round of the 2022 World Cup but it was the underdogs who got on the board first with Youssef En-Nesyri doing the honors.

Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa attempted to secure the ball in himself but made a crucial error in judgement. The ball was read perfectly by En-Nesyri, who made no mistake in front of goal. The Atlas Lions came in as huge underdogs once again but they’re now in front despite playing a much tougher round of 16 game than Portugal.

We’ll see if Portugal make any tactical changes at the back, as they’ve been struggling to deal with Morocco’s speed on the wings. We’ll also see if Cristiano Ronaldo, who was left on the bench, will make an appearance to start the second half. Morocco are 45 minutes and change away from becoming the first African nation to make a World Cup semifinal.