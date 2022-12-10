What J.K. Dobbins IR activation means for Ravens running backs and fantasy football

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was activated off injured reserve on Saturday and he will be available for Sunday’s Week 14 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In conjunction with the move, the team has waived veteran tailback Mike Davis.

Dobbins has been on the shelf since mid-October with a knee injury, last appearing in the team’s 24-20 loss to the New York Giants in Week 6. Returning from an ACL injury that sidelined him for the entirety of the 2021 season, Dobbins has appeared in four games this year, taking 35 carries for 135 yards and a touchdown on the ground. In his absence, the Ravens have relied on the likes of Kenyan Drake, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill to carry them through.

From a fantasy football standpoint, things get interesting with quarterback Lamar Jackson set to miss Sunday’s game with a knee injury of his own. The Ravens may lean on the run even more with Tyler Huntley filling in, but may still opt to take committee approach with Dobbins and company splitting carries. I wouldn’t recommend starting any of them on Sunday.