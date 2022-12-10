Full undercard for Michael Conlan vs. Karim Guerfi featherweight fight

We get a heavy schedule of boxing on Saturday, December 10, and one card that might fly under the radar is happening in Ireland on ESPN+. Michael Conlan and Karim Guerfi face off in a ten-round featherweight bout atop a card that includes two secondary European titles on the line. The event gets started at 1:15 p.m. ET and the main event is expected sometime late in the 5 p.m. or early 6 p.m. hour.

Conland is a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook in his second bout since losing a title shot against Leigh Wood. He’s a -3000 favorite while Guerfi is a +1000 underdog. The favored fight outcome is a Conlan stoppage at -165.

The main card includes a bout for the vacant Boxing Union of Ireland BUI Celtic middleweight title. Graham McCormack faces Fearghus Quinn, with Quinn installed as a -550 favorite. The other fight getting odds at DraftKings is a six-round featherweight bout between Kurt Walker and Yader Cardoza.

Full Card for Michael Conlan vs. Karim Guerfi