Full undercard for Michael Conlan vs. Karim Guerfi featherweight fight

We take a look at what to expect from the full card as Michael Conlan faces Karim Guerfi in a featherweight bout on December 10.

By DKNation Staff
Michael Conlan before his featherweight bout against Miguel Marriaga at SSE Arena in Belfast. Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

We get a heavy schedule of boxing on Saturday, December 10, and one card that might fly under the radar is happening in Ireland on ESPN+. Michael Conlan and Karim Guerfi face off in a ten-round featherweight bout atop a card that includes two secondary European titles on the line. The event gets started at 1:15 p.m. ET and the main event is expected sometime late in the 5 p.m. or early 6 p.m. hour.

Conland is a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook in his second bout since losing a title shot against Leigh Wood. He’s a -3000 favorite while Guerfi is a +1000 underdog. The favored fight outcome is a Conlan stoppage at -165.

The main card includes a bout for the vacant Boxing Union of Ireland BUI Celtic middleweight title. Graham McCormack faces Fearghus Quinn, with Quinn installed as a -550 favorite. The other fight getting odds at DraftKings is a six-round featherweight bout between Kurt Walker and Yader Cardoza.

Full Card for Michael Conlan vs. Karim Guerfi

  • Main event: Michael Conlan vs. Karim Guerfi, 10 rounds, featherweights
  • Graham McCormack vs. Fearghus Quinn, 8 rounds, for Boxing Union of Ireland BUI Celtic middleweight title
  • Sean McComb vs. Zsolt Osadan, 10 rounds, for WBO European junior welterweight title
  • Liam Taylor vs. Tyrone McKenna, 10 rounds, welterweights
  • Lewis Crocker vs. TBA, 8 rounds, welterweights
  • Padraig McCrory vs. TBA, 8 rounds, light heavyweights
  • Kurt Walker vs. Yader Cardoza, 6 rounds, featherweights
  • Mark McKeown vs. Brayan Mairena, 6 rounds, junior lightweights
  • Conor Quinn vs. Stephen Jackson, 6 rounds, flyweights
  • Paul Ryan vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior middleweights
  • Kieran Molloy vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior middleweights

