Live updates from England vs. France quarterfinal match at 2022 World Cup

The last spot in the semifinal round of the 2022 World Cup is on the line when England take on France in the last quarterfinal. These two European powers have played plenty of big matches throughout their soccer history but none are arguably as big as this contest Saturday.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the line has moved to essentially even after France were initially favored. Both France and England are now +180 on the moneyline to win in regular time, with a draw set at +205. Both have also been put at even money to advance at -110 each. This is a big shift over the last hour, as France were slight favorites heading into the match prior to this last update.

England vs. France live updates

11th minute - There have been some good chances for both teams, and France have made an effort to attack England on the flanks. Both teams have started to settle into the game a bit more and it’s been an even contest so far.

Giroud and France are knocking pic.twitter.com/ekuEYzf71D — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 10, 2022

1st minute - England collectively take a knee ahead of the opening whistle as a gesture of pushing back against racism, human rights violations and other injustices in soccer and society. France curiously did not also take a knee, and that’s sure to be part of the conversation after this match.

Pregame - The lineups are unchanged, although it is a bit surprising to not see Marcus Rashford in the starting XI for England after the tournament he’s had. The big question is how England deal with Kylian Mbappe, who is the leader for the Golden Boot. He’s bee dominant on the flanks and can destroy any gameplan if not dealt with properly.