Why is Luka Doncic not playing tonight vs. the Bulls?

The Dallas Mavericks will be without Luka Doncic for Saturday’s contest against the Chicago Bulls, but there’s no reason for concern regarding the star’s health. This is a rest day for Doncic, who is coming off a humongous effort Friday night in a last-second loss to the Bucks. The Mavericks star has been working overtime to keep this team in games and the team has decided to give him a day off.

Doncic has taken rest days this season, particularly on some back-to-back sets. The Bulls aren’t formidable opponents by any means, so the Mavericks could still pull this out with Doncic out of the lineup. We’ll likely see the guard return when the team faces Oklahoma City Monday.

An MVP candidate, Doncic is averaging 32.9 points, 8.8 assists and 8.5 rebounds per game. He’s playing 36.8 minutes per game, the most of his career so far. He played 36 minutes in Friday’s loss to the Bucks.