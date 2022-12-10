 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

France take lead vs. England on Aurelien Tchouameni’s rocket shot [VIDEO]

The midfielder absolutely smashed this goal.

By Chinmay Vaidya
England v France: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Aurelien Tchouameni of France during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.
Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

It took just 17 minutes for France’s high-scoring attack to strike against England in the quarterfinal in the 2022 World Cup. However, the source of the goal was unlikely. It was midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni who found the back of the net on a brilliant shot from just outside the box.

Kylian Mbappe got this thing started with a nice cut to the middle of the pitch to create some confusion on England’s back line. France then knocked the ball around a bit before finding Tchouameni in the middle of the pitch at the top of the box. England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had no chance of stopping this one, especially given the speed at which it was hit.

France entered this match essentially even on the moneyline with England at DraftKings Sportsbook, although the defending champions were favored for much of the lead-up to this match until about 30 minutes before kickoff.

