Harry Kane converts penalty kick to level score in England vs. France [VIDEO]

It took more than 50 minutes but England finally caught a break against France in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinal. Bukayo Saka drew a penalty after Aurelien Tchouameni made a rough challenge, giving the Three Lions a great chance to equalize.

PENALTY FOR ENGLAND pic.twitter.com/jJuIcGAxGS — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 10, 2022

Harry Kane made no mistake from the spot to put England on the board and tie the score at 1-1.

HARRY KANE TIES IT FOR ENGLAND pic.twitter.com/db775dnklP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 10, 2022

Kane has been relatively quiet in this World Cup in terms of goals, but he’s now tied with Wayne Rooney for the most international goals by an English player. The Tottenham striker has been on fire domestically when it comes to putting balls in the back of the net but has settled into a more all-around role with England.

Kane has been passing more and setting up teammates with his runs, drawing more attention from defenses to open up others. This time, he took it upon himself to bring his side level.