 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Harry Kane converts penalty kick to level score in England vs. France [VIDEO]

Kane puts the Three Lions on level terms.

By Chinmay Vaidya
England v France: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Harry Kane of England scores the team’s first goal via a penalty during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.
Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

It took more than 50 minutes but England finally caught a break against France in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinal. Bukayo Saka drew a penalty after Aurelien Tchouameni made a rough challenge, giving the Three Lions a great chance to equalize.

Harry Kane made no mistake from the spot to put England on the board and tie the score at 1-1.

Kane has been relatively quiet in this World Cup in terms of goals, but he’s now tied with Wayne Rooney for the most international goals by an English player. The Tottenham striker has been on fire domestically when it comes to putting balls in the back of the net but has settled into a more all-around role with England.

Kane has been passing more and setting up teammates with his runs, drawing more attention from defenses to open up others. This time, he took it upon himself to bring his side level.

More From DraftKings Nation