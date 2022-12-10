 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Olivier Giroud’s header puts France ahead of England in quarterfinal [VIDEO]

The forward gets another goal at a key moment in the World Cup.

By Chinmay Vaidya
England v France: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Olivier Giroud of France reacts after a missed chance during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.
Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Olivier Giroud was expected to step up in a big way with Karim Benzema ruled out of the 2022 World Cup in pre-tournament training, but even the most optimistic supporters couldn’t have dreamed of this. Giroud has been a force in the box with his head, and he once again does the trick for France in the quarterfinal match against England.

Giroud is now creeping up on his teammate Kylian Mbappe in terms of the Golden Boot, with France’s all-time leading scorer now having four goals to his name in this tournament. This might have been the most important one, as it is currently the difference between France and England for a spot in the semifinal. The defending champions have been on the back foot for much of this second half but Giroud’s goal might give them the lift they need to close this match out in style and advance to the semifinal.

