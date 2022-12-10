Olivier Giroud’s header puts France ahead of England in quarterfinal [VIDEO]

Olivier Giroud was expected to step up in a big way with Karim Benzema ruled out of the 2022 World Cup in pre-tournament training, but even the most optimistic supporters couldn’t have dreamed of this. Giroud has been a force in the box with his head, and he once again does the trick for France in the quarterfinal match against England.

GIROUD PUTS FRANCE BACK ON TOP pic.twitter.com/KRBFrFkgPS — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 10, 2022

Giroud is now creeping up on his teammate Kylian Mbappe in terms of the Golden Boot, with France’s all-time leading scorer now having four goals to his name in this tournament. This might have been the most important one, as it is currently the difference between France and England for a spot in the semifinal. The defending champions have been on the back foot for much of this second half but Giroud’s goal might give them the lift they need to close this match out in style and advance to the semifinal.