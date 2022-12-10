Harry Kane misses equalizing opportunity for England on second penalty kick [VIDEO]

England blew a huge chance to equalize in the 82nd minute against France in their World Cup quarterfinal match. Harry Kane booted a penalty kick well over the bar and the Three Lions still trail 2-1.

HARRY KANE MISSES THE PENALTY pic.twitter.com/UwDpI8qXpQ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 10, 2022

The penalty attempt came after an incredibly bone-headed foul by Theo Hernández. The defender clearly played Mason Mount instead of the aerial ball and gifted the Three Lions a chance at an equalizing goal.

ANOTHER PENALTY FOR ENGLAND pic.twitter.com/MaGdL77Zsx — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 10, 2022

This miss, if England go on to lose this match, will haunt Kane for a long time. He had already converted from the spot earlier in the match to level things up, so this wasn’t a confidence issue. Kane has also been solid in the field for the tournament, so there weren’t any lingering bits of bad form. He simply skied the shot in the biggest situation. England will hope they have another shot at an equalizer but their best chance has already passed.