 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

History of England missing penalty kicks to lose major tournaments [VIDEO]

Another World Cup, another huge missed penalty opportunity for the Three Lions.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Harry Kane of England looks dejected after their sides’ elimination from the tournament during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

England have been bounced out of the 2022 World Cup in a 2-1 defeat vs. France, and yet again the penalty spot was their Waterloo. Harry Kane skied it over the bar in the 84th minute when a make would have tied the match.

Here’s a (partial) list of matches in international competition where England have lost it from the spot. While there are other matches where England came up wanting (David Beckham missing against Turkey in a Euro qualifier comes to mind), normally the Three Lions go out after falling short in a penalty shootout.

But while today might be the first time a pure miss during the run of play sent them home, the history of the misses is long and illustrious. You can recount it with the videos below at your leisure.

2006 World Cup vs. Portugal (shootout)

1998 World Cup vs. Argentina (shootout)

1996 Euros vs. Germany (shootout)

2004 Euros vs. Portugal (shootout)

1990 World Cup vs. Germany (shootout)

2021 Euros vs. Italy (shootout)

More From DraftKings Nation