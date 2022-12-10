History of England missing penalty kicks to lose major tournaments [VIDEO]

England have been bounced out of the 2022 World Cup in a 2-1 defeat vs. France, and yet again the penalty spot was their Waterloo. Harry Kane skied it over the bar in the 84th minute when a make would have tied the match.
Here’s a (partial) list of matches in international competition where England have lost it from the spot. While there are other matches where England came up wanting (David Beckham missing against Turkey in a Euro qualifier comes to mind), normally the Three Lions go out after falling short in a penalty shootout.
But while today might be the first time a pure miss during the run of play sent them home, the history of the misses is long and illustrious. You can recount it with the videos below at your leisure.