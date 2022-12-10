History of England missing penalty kicks to lose major tournaments [VIDEO]

England have been bounced out of the 2022 World Cup in a 2-1 defeat vs. France, and yet again the penalty spot was their Waterloo. Harry Kane skied it over the bar in the 84th minute when a make would have tied the match.

Here’s a (partial) list of matches in international competition where England have lost it from the spot. While there are other matches where England came up wanting (David Beckham missing against Turkey in a Euro qualifier comes to mind), normally the Three Lions go out after falling short in a penalty shootout.

But while today might be the first time a pure miss during the run of play sent them home, the history of the misses is long and illustrious. You can recount it with the videos below at your leisure.

2006 World Cup vs. Portugal (shootout)

1998 World Cup vs. Argentina (shootout)

1996 Euros vs. Germany (shootout)

2004 Euros vs. Portugal (shootout)

1990 World Cup vs. Germany (shootout)

2021 Euros vs. Italy (shootout)