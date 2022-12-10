Opening odds for France vs. Morocco matchup in semifinal of 2022 World Cup

France and Morocco will meet in the semifinal round of the 2022 World Cup to determine who will take a trip to the final and play for the World Cup title. France are back in this round after winning the whole thing in 2018, while Morocco are the first African nation to make a semifinal in the tournament’s history. Here’s a look at the opening odds for the contest courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

France vs. Morocco moneyline odds (regular time)

France: -175

Draw: +285

Morocco: +550

Early pick: Draw +285

Morocco have been dominant defensively, knocking off Iberian peninsula neighbors Spain and Portugal in back-to-back rounds with zero goals allowed. France are a different animal but Morocco have shown to be tough and resilient. A draw offers great value for this match.

France vs. Morocco odds to advance

France: -360

Morocco: +275

Early pick: France -360

Perhaps Spain and Portugal didn’t have the experience to take down Morocco and succumbed to the pressure of expectations. France have embraced those challenges much better and have the experience in key moments. They’ll be able to handle any extra time or penalty kicks situation better and should advance to defend their 2018 title.