Opening odds for France vs. Morocco matchup in semifinal of 2022 World Cup

We take an early look at the DraftKings Sportsbook betting lines for France vs. Morocco in 2022 World Cup semifinal.

By DKNation Staff
England v France: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Olivier Giroud of France celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal with Kylian Mbappe during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.
Photo by Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

France and Morocco will meet in the semifinal round of the 2022 World Cup to determine who will take a trip to the final and play for the World Cup title. France are back in this round after winning the whole thing in 2018, while Morocco are the first African nation to make a semifinal in the tournament’s history. Here’s a look at the opening odds for the contest courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

France vs. Morocco moneyline odds (regular time)

France: -175
Draw: +285
Morocco: +550

Early pick: Draw +285

Morocco have been dominant defensively, knocking off Iberian peninsula neighbors Spain and Portugal in back-to-back rounds with zero goals allowed. France are a different animal but Morocco have shown to be tough and resilient. A draw offers great value for this match.

France vs. Morocco odds to advance

France: -360
Morocco: +275

Early pick: France -360

Perhaps Spain and Portugal didn’t have the experience to take down Morocco and succumbed to the pressure of expectations. France have embraced those challenges much better and have the experience in key moments. They’ll be able to handle any extra time or penalty kicks situation better and should advance to defend their 2018 title.

