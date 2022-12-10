Updated World Cup title odds ahead of the semifinal round

The 2022 World Cup has moved into the semifinal round, which means we are now down to the final four teams in the tournament. France, the 2018 champions, are back in the mix to truly defend their crown. Lionel Messi and Argentina have made an appearance as well. 2018 runners-up Croatia want another shot at the title and have secured their spot, while Morocco are the surprise entrants as they become the first African nation to make a semifinal in World Cup history.

Here’s a look at the updated title odds for each team at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of the semifinal matches.

France: +110

Argentina: +150

Croatia: +700

Morocco: +1000

France have the best odds but not by much. Argentina are coming in at +150, and that’s likely only because they have the tougher semifinal matchup on paper. Morocco have been killing off giants in this tournament and they’ve got France next. Croatia just took out Brazil in penalties, so they’re no scrubs either. With only four teams left, there’s still value on taking whoever you like since everyone is listed at plus money. We’ll see if the favorites France and Argentina can meet in the final or if the underdogs get their shot at the crown.