Army-Navy Game in overtime for first time in rivalry history

The Army-Navy Game has been played since 1890 and this year’s matchup achieved a new milestone.

The Black Knights and Midshipmen ended regulation tied 10-10 and are in overtime for the first time ever in the rivalry’s history. Prior to the NCAA adapting overtime in 1996, there were seven ties in the series history with the final one occurring in 1981.

This game was the exact defensive struggle that you would imagine with both familiar foes fighting to impose its will on the other. Navy held onto a 3-0 lead late into the second quarter before a Navy punt block was returned by Jabril Williams for a touchdown to give the Black Knights a 7-3 advantage heading into the half.

Midshipmen running back Anton Hall would turn the game on its head with a 77-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter to put Navy back on top. That surprisingly marked the longest touchdown score in the rivalry’s history. With its back against the wall deep into the fourth quarter, Army managed to get into Navy territory to set up a 37-yard field goal by Quinn Maretzski to tie the game.

We were treated to a fireworks show to begin the overtime period. Markel Johnson broke off a 25-yard touchdown run on the first play for Army and Navy immediately followed that up when Xavier Arline hit Marquel Haywood on a wheel route for a touchdown on its first play.

More to come.