How much are Terence Crawford and David Avanesyan getting paid for Saturday’s welterweight title bout

WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford is looking to extend his unbeaten streak as he faces off with David Avanesyan on Saturday, December 10 in a PPV title bout that will take place in Omaha, NE. Crawford is fresh off a title defense in which he defeated Shawn Porter last November. Avanesyan hails from Russia and is currently on a six-fight win-streak.

This will be a one-fight deal with BLKPrime.com, according to Crawford’s camp and boxingnews24.com, he has also received half of his guaranteed $10 million. It is projected Crawford will also earn 70% of the PPV shares.

As for Avanesyan, per totalsportal.com he will receive $300,000. The 34-year-old challenger is also projected to receive a 30% of the PPV share for the WBO welterweight championship match.

Crawford comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -1400 favorite while Avanesyan is a +700 underdog. The favored outcome is Crawford by KO/TKO/DQ at -750.