Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

Williams is the second-straight sophomore quarterback to take home college football’s most prestigious award.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams speaks to the media during a press conference in the Astor Ballroom at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York, NY, before the 2022 Heisman Trophy award ceremony. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

USC Trojans sophomore quarterback is the winner of the 88th Heisman Trophy, which was awarded at the Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Appel Room in New York City on Saturday evening.

Williams beat out fellow quarterbacks Max Duggan of TCU, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State, and Stetson Bennett IV of Georgia to take home the biggest prize in college football.

The Washington D.C. native was listed at +900 odds to win before the season at DraftKings Sportsbook and emerged as the Heisman favorite as the season continued. Most sportsbooks had him listed at -2500 following the SEC Championship Game last Saturday.

Despite USC falling short in the Pac-12 Championship Game (partially because of multiple injuries to Williams, the 11-2 Trojans are back and in the national conversation for the first time. And their star quarterback returns in 2023 following 4075 yards, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions this season.

Here is the vote ranking from the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

  1. Caleb Williams (544 first place): 2031 points
  2. Max Duggan (188): 1420
  3. CJ Stroud (37): 539
  4. Stetson Bennett IV (36): 349
  5. Hendon Hooker (17): 226
  6. Bryce Young (17): 141
  7. Blake Corum (8): 125
  8. Michael Penix Jr. (9): 114
  9. Bijan Robinson (4): 75
  10. Drake Maye (3): 42

Parts of Caleb’s acceptance speech are here:

