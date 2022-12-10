Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC Trojans sophomore quarterback is the winner of the 88th Heisman Trophy, which was awarded at the Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Appel Room in New York City on Saturday evening.

Williams beat out fellow quarterbacks Max Duggan of TCU, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State, and Stetson Bennett IV of Georgia to take home the biggest prize in college football.

The Washington D.C. native was listed at +900 odds to win before the season at DraftKings Sportsbook and emerged as the Heisman favorite as the season continued. Most sportsbooks had him listed at -2500 following the SEC Championship Game last Saturday.

Despite USC falling short in the Pac-12 Championship Game (partially because of multiple injuries to Williams, the 11-2 Trojans are back and in the national conversation for the first time. And their star quarterback returns in 2023 following 4075 yards, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions this season.

Here is the vote ranking from the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

Caleb Williams (544 first place): 2031 points Max Duggan (188): 1420 CJ Stroud (37): 539 Stetson Bennett IV (36): 349 Hendon Hooker (17): 226 Bryce Young (17): 141 Blake Corum (8): 125 Michael Penix Jr. (9): 114 Bijan Robinson (4): 75 Drake Maye (3): 42

Parts of Caleb’s acceptance speech are here: