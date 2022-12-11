Kenneth Walker, DeeJay Dallas start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Seahawks host the Panthers in Week 14 and face several decisions at the running back position. Seattle might need to dig deep into their depth chart with Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas dealing with injuries that have them uncertain for Sunday.

Both running backs sat out practice all week and are listed as questionable heading into Sunday. It’s also worth noting the Seahawks elevated Godwin Igwebuike from the practice squad.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RBs Kenneth Walker, DeeJay Dallas

This is a messy situation with Seattle playing at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. We might get an update from Ian Rapoport or Adam Schefter that clarifies their status for better or worse, but we could also be left waiting until closer to inactives are announced at 2:55 p.m.

Walker would be the clear starting option with a favorable matchup against the Panthers if he ended up active. Dallas would be a solid option if he was active and Walker wasn’t. If both are active, Walker is the call. But if neither is active, Travis Homer is likely the pick.

Start or sit in Week 14?

If no update before 1 p.m. kickoffs and you can’t afford to wait, sit both Walker and Dallas. Otherwise, wait for inactives at 2:55 p.m.