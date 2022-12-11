 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for Week 15 of the NFL season

We’ve got an early look at Week 15 point spreads as the NFL wraps up Week 14.

By David Fucillo
Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Football Team speaks with Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants after an NFL game at FedExField on September 16, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 15. This will be a busy week for the NFL now that we’re through the bye weeks and also the college football regular season. All 32 teams are playing this week, but this is also the first of two straight weeks in which we have Saturday football.

The 49ers and Seahawks open the week on Thursday Night Football. That’s followed by a Saturday tripleheader of Colts-Vikings, Ravens-Browns, and Dolphins-Bills. Four of those six teams are firmly in the playoff race, while the Colts and Browns are struggling but have not been mathematically eliminated. It should make for a fun weekend of football.

DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled lookahead lines for the slate earlier this week. They closed those odds with the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs and are now re-opening them on Sunday evening. Below, we’ve included the the lookahead lines and the current odds as they re-open.

Here’s our full list of Week 15 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as the odds continue re-opening Sunday evening.

49ers vs. Seahawks

December 11

Point spread: 49ers -3
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: 49ers -165, Seahawks +140

December 6

Point spread: 49ers -1
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: 49ers -120, Seahawks +100

Colts vs. Vikings

December 11

Point spread: Vikings -5
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Vikings -225, Colts +190

December 6

Point spread: Vikings -5.5
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Vikings -225, Colts +190

Ravens vs. Browns

December 11

Point spread: Browns -3
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Browns -155, Ravens +135

December 6

Point spread: Browns -3
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Browns -155, Ravens +135

Dolphins vs. Bills

December 11

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

December 6

Point spread: Bills -7.5
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Bills -340, Dolphins +280

Cowboys vs. Jaguars

December 11

Point spread: Cowboys -6
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -255, Jaguars +215

December 6

Point spread: Cowboys -6
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -255, Jaguars +215

Lions vs. Jets

December 11

Point spread: Jets -1
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Jets -120, Lions +100

December 6

Point spread: Jets -3
Point total: 50
Moneyline: Jets -165, Lions +140

Steelers vs. Panthers

December 11

Point spread: Steelers -1
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Both teams -110

December 6

Point spread: Steelers -3
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Steelers -155, Panthers +135

Chiefs vs. Texans

December 11

Point spread: Chiefs -14
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -850, Texans +600

December 6

Point spread: Chiefs -14
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -850, Texans +600

Falcons vs. Saints

December 11

Point spread: Saints -4
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: Saints -190, Falcons +160

December 6

Point spread: Saints -3
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Saints -170, Falcons +145

Eagles vs. Bears

December 11

Point spread: Eagles -6
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Eagles -255, Bears +215

December 6

Point spread: Eagles -7.5
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Eagles -350, Bears +290

Cardinals vs. Broncos

December 11

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

December 6

Point spread: Broncos -1
Point total: 39
Moneyline: Broncos -120, Cardinals +100

Patriots vs. Raiders

December 11

Point spread: Raiders -1
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Raiders -120, Patriots +100

December 6

Point spread: Raiders -2
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Raiders -130, Patriots +110

Bengals vs. Bucs

December 11

Point spread: Bengals -3.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Bengals -180, Bucs +155

December 6

Point spread: Bengals -2
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Bengals -130, Bucs +110

Titans vs. Chargers

December 11

Point spread: Chargers -2.5
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Chargers -145, Titans +125

December 6

Point spread: Chargers -2
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Chargers -130, Titans +110

Giants vs. Commanders

December 11

Point spread: Commanders -4
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Commanders -200, Giants +170

December 6

Point spread: Commanders -4
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Commanders -200, Giants +170

Rams vs. Packers

December 11

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

December 6

Point spread: Packers -9
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Packers -410, Rams +330

