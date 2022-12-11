Opening odds for Week 15 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 15. This will be a busy week for the NFL now that we’re through the bye weeks and also the college football regular season. All 32 teams are playing this week, but this is also the first of two straight weeks in which we have Saturday football.

The 49ers and Seahawks open the week on Thursday Night Football. That’s followed by a Saturday tripleheader of Colts-Vikings, Ravens-Browns, and Dolphins-Bills. Four of those six teams are firmly in the playoff race, while the Colts and Browns are struggling but have not been mathematically eliminated. It should make for a fun weekend of football.

DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled lookahead lines for the slate earlier this week. They closed those odds with the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs and are now re-opening them on Sunday evening. Below, we’ve included the the lookahead lines and the current odds as they re-open.

Here’s our full list of Week 15 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as the odds continue re-opening Sunday evening.

December 11

Point spread: 49ers -3

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: 49ers -165, Seahawks +140

December 6

Point spread: 49ers -1

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: 49ers -120, Seahawks +100

December 11

Point spread: Vikings -5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Vikings -225, Colts +190

December 6

Point spread: Vikings -5.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Vikings -225, Colts +190

December 11

Point spread: Browns -3

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Browns -155, Ravens +135

December 6

Point spread: Browns -3

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Browns -155, Ravens +135

December 11

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

December 6

Point spread: Bills -7.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Bills -340, Dolphins +280

December 11

Point spread: Cowboys -6

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -255, Jaguars +215

December 6

Point spread: Cowboys -6

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -255, Jaguars +215

December 11

Point spread: Jets -1

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Jets -120, Lions +100

December 6

Point spread: Jets -3

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Jets -165, Lions +140

December 11

Point spread: Steelers -1

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Both teams -110

December 6

Point spread: Steelers -3

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Steelers -155, Panthers +135

December 11

Point spread: Chiefs -14

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -850, Texans +600

December 6

Point spread: Chiefs -14

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -850, Texans +600

December 11

Point spread: Saints -4

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Saints -190, Falcons +160

December 6

Point spread: Saints -3

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Saints -170, Falcons +145

December 11

Point spread: Eagles -6

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Eagles -255, Bears +215

December 6

Point spread: Eagles -7.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Eagles -350, Bears +290

December 11

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

December 6

Point spread: Broncos -1

Point total: 39

Moneyline: Broncos -120, Cardinals +100

December 11

Point spread: Raiders -1

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Raiders -120, Patriots +100

December 6

Point spread: Raiders -2

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Raiders -130, Patriots +110

December 11

Point spread: Bengals -3.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Bengals -180, Bucs +155

December 6

Point spread: Bengals -2

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Bengals -130, Bucs +110

December 11

Point spread: Chargers -2.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Chargers -145, Titans +125

December 6

Point spread: Chargers -2

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Chargers -130, Titans +110

December 11

Point spread: Commanders -4

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Commanders -200, Giants +170

December 6

Point spread: Commanders -4

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Commanders -200, Giants +170

December 11

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

December 6

Point spread: Packers -9

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Packers -410, Rams +330