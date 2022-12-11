Opening odds for Week 15 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 15. This will be a busy week for the NFL now that we’re through the bye weeks and also the college football regular season. All 32 teams are playing this week, but this is also the first of two straight weeks in which we have Saturday football.
The 49ers and Seahawks open the week on Thursday Night Football. That’s followed by a Saturday tripleheader of Colts-Vikings, Ravens-Browns, and Dolphins-Bills. Four of those six teams are firmly in the playoff race, while the Colts and Browns are struggling but have not been mathematically eliminated. It should make for a fun weekend of football.
DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled lookahead lines for the slate earlier this week. They closed those odds with the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs and are now re-opening them on Sunday evening. Below, we’ve included the the lookahead lines and the current odds as they re-open.
Here’s our full list of Week 15 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as the odds continue re-opening Sunday evening.
49ers vs. Seahawks
December 11
Point spread: 49ers -3
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: 49ers -165, Seahawks +140
December 6
Point spread: 49ers -1
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: 49ers -120, Seahawks +100
Colts vs. Vikings
December 11
Point spread: Vikings -5
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Vikings -225, Colts +190
December 6
Point spread: Vikings -5.5
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Vikings -225, Colts +190
Ravens vs. Browns
December 11
Point spread: Browns -3
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Browns -155, Ravens +135
December 6
Point spread: Browns -3
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Browns -155, Ravens +135
Dolphins vs. Bills
December 11
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
December 6
Point spread: Bills -7.5
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Bills -340, Dolphins +280
Cowboys vs. Jaguars
December 11
Point spread: Cowboys -6
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -255, Jaguars +215
December 6
Point spread: Cowboys -6
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -255, Jaguars +215
Lions vs. Jets
December 11
Point spread: Jets -1
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Jets -120, Lions +100
December 6
Point spread: Jets -3
Point total: 50
Moneyline: Jets -165, Lions +140
Steelers vs. Panthers
December 11
Point spread: Steelers -1
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Both teams -110
December 6
Point spread: Steelers -3
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Steelers -155, Panthers +135
Chiefs vs. Texans
December 11
Point spread: Chiefs -14
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -850, Texans +600
December 6
Point spread: Chiefs -14
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -850, Texans +600
Falcons vs. Saints
December 11
Point spread: Saints -4
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: Saints -190, Falcons +160
December 6
Point spread: Saints -3
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Saints -170, Falcons +145
Eagles vs. Bears
December 11
Point spread: Eagles -6
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Eagles -255, Bears +215
December 6
Point spread: Eagles -7.5
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Eagles -350, Bears +290
Cardinals vs. Broncos
December 11
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
December 6
Point spread: Broncos -1
Point total: 39
Moneyline: Broncos -120, Cardinals +100
Patriots vs. Raiders
December 11
Point spread: Raiders -1
Point total: 44.5
Moneyline: Raiders -120, Patriots +100
December 6
Point spread: Raiders -2
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Raiders -130, Patriots +110
Bengals vs. Bucs
December 11
Point spread: Bengals -3.5
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Bengals -180, Bucs +155
December 6
Point spread: Bengals -2
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Bengals -130, Bucs +110
Titans vs. Chargers
December 11
Point spread: Chargers -2.5
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Chargers -145, Titans +125
December 6
Point spread: Chargers -2
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Chargers -130, Titans +110
Giants vs. Commanders
December 11
Point spread: Commanders -4
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Commanders -200, Giants +170
December 6
Point spread: Commanders -4
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Commanders -200, Giants +170
Rams vs. Packers
December 11
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
December 6
Point spread: Packers -9
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Packers -410, Rams +330