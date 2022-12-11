Best DFS lineup strategy for Dolphins-Chargers on Sunday Night Football

The Sunday slate of Week 14 will wrap up with the Miami Dolphins heading west to meet the Los Angeles Chargers for Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at SoFi stadium and the game will air on NBC.

Here, we’ll go over the best lineup strategy for DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

Injuries

Miami has listed WR River Cracraft (calf) as doubtful. Meanwhile, T Terron Armstead (toe, pectoral), QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee), TE Durham Smythe (quadricep, knee), and DT Justin Zimmer (back) are all questionable.

Los Angeles has listed CB Bryce Callahan (groin), S Derwin James (quadricep), DT Sebastian Joseph (knee), and T Trey Pipkins (knee) as doubtful. TE Richard Rodgers (knee) is questionable.

Captain’s Chair

Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins — $17,100

A hefty price of $17,100 must be paid to put Hill in the captain’s chair, but you will almost always get a return on your investment. Hill is averaging 23.7 fantasy points per game in DFS and has produced 30+ points in three of his last five outings. He caught nine of 14 targets for 146 yards and a touchdown in last week’s loss to the 49ers and for him, that’s an ordinary performance. Lock in on the Cheetah.

Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers — $16,500

What has made Ekeler such a valuable fantasy weapon is his ability as a jack of all trades. He’s been held in check on the ground for the past two weeks but has combined for 16 receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown. He won’t be denied on the ground for too much longer and I’d consider him for a captain’s slot at $16,500.

Value Plays

Gerard Everett, TE, Los Angeles Chargers — $5,000

Everett has commanded tons of targets this season and has carved out a nice role for himself within the L.A. offense. He caught five of six targets for 80 yards in last Sunday’s loss to the Raiders, earning DFS users 13 fantasy points. He’s a threat to crack double digits once again this week, so give him some consideration.

Trent Sherfield, WR, Miami Dolphins — $4,600

Sherfield has been one of the most underrated pieces of the Miami offense this season and when he’s on, he’s on. He’s cracked double-digit points in two of his last three contests and his 75-yard touchdown reception last week garnered 14.5 points. Don’t sleep on Sherfield anymore. Keep him on your radar.