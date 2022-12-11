2 QBs to start and 2 QBs to fade in Week 14 fantasy football

The last week of byes has arrived and, for most, the final week of the fantasy regular season. For many managers, this week will determine whether they secure top seeding or even reach the fantasy playoffs at all. Approach your quarterback decisions accordingly.

Quarterback Starts

The narrative bowl. The previous two years have seen Tua Tagovailoa compared to Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, the player taken one pick later in 2020, on a near-constant basis. Unless Tagovailoa’s ankle injury proves more troublesome than initially anticipated, he looks well set up to have a statement game against a getable Chargers defense.

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins

The other half of the narrative bowl. Herbert has looked healthier of late and gets a favorable matchup with the Dolphins defense. Keenan Allen returned last week and clearly provided a lift for the offense, and Mike Williams might rejoin this Sunday. That bodes well for a quarterback in a key game in both NFL and fantasy terms.

Quarterback Sits

For as poor as the Texans have played this season, their defense has held opposing quarterbacks to precious little production. Two of the past three starting signal-callers to face Houston have finished with less than 10 fantasy points and the unit has allowed a season average of less than 12. Dak Prescott will probably hit the over there, but it might not be by as much as his managers would like.

Kyler Murray has produced better fantasy numbers of late, delivering a particularly strong performance against the aforementioned woeful Chargers defense prior to the Cardinals’ Week 13 bye. But even with the extra rest, Murray and the still-disjointed Arizona offense appear likely to have their struggles against Bill Belichick’s defense. In multiple games against the Patriots, Murray has yet to produce a touchdown (both passing and rushing). That streak will probably end this week, but the concern level should remain high.